Moon calls for release of Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi, condemns crackdown on protests
SEOUL, March 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Saturday condemned the violent crackdown on protests in Myanmar and called for the release of State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi.
"Use of violence against the people of Myanmar must stop now. There should not be any more loss of lives," Moon wrote on social media including Twitter.
"We condemn the violent suppression of protests by the military and the police forces and strongly call for the immediate release of all those detained, including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi," he added in the post with the hashtags "JusticeForMyanmar" and "StandWithMyanmar."
In late February, the National Assembly also passed a resolution denouncing the military coup as a "serious defiance of democracy."
The parliament expressed support for the Myanmarese people who have been fighting the coup for about a month, demanding the restoration of democracy.
On Feb. 1, Myanmar's military authorities detained Aung San Suu Kyi and other leaders of her National League for Democracy party, doubling down on their claims of fraud in November elections in which her party won a landslide victory.
More than 50 people have been killed and over 1,700 have been detained in the authorities' bloody crackdowns on anti-coup demonstrations.
