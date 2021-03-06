Go to Contents
Ex-Oceans Minister Kim Young-choon wins ruling party ticket for Busan mayoral election

19:40 March 06, 2021

BUSAN, March 6 (Yonhap) -- Former Oceans Minister Kim Young-choon won the ruling Democratic Party's ticket to run for Busan mayor on Saturday.

Kim, a three-term lawmaker and ex-National Assembly secretary general, earned 67.74 percent support in a four-day online and telephone voting, easily beating out two other candidates: acting Busan Mayor Byun Seong-wan (25.12 percent) and former Busan city council chief Park In-yeong (7.14 percent).

Former Oceans Minister Kim Young-choon gives an acceptance speech in Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on March 6, 2021, after being named the Democratic Party's candidate for Busan mayoral by-election. (Yonhap)

The mayoral seat in South Korea's second-largest city has been vacant since April 2020, when Oh Keo-don, also a Democratic Party (DP) member, resigned amid sexual harassment allegations.

In the April 7 by-election, Kim will be up against Park Hyung-jun, who served as chief presidential secretary for political affairs under former President Lee Myung-bak. Park will run for the main opposition People Power Party.

"I'll be a troubleshooter for Busan and the city's destiny by winning the by-election," Kim said in his acceptance speech.

Kim also apologized to Busan residents for having the by-election in the first place, following sexual misconduct by a DP mayor.

Kim acknowledged that he trails Park in the race, noting that Park has been preparing for the by-election for a year while he has only been in the game for a month.

"I am narrowing the gap, and now it's time for me to stage a huge comeback," Kim added.

Former Oceans Minister Kim Young-choon (L) receives a bouquet of flowers from Democratic Party (DP) Chairman Lee Nak-yon in Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on March 6, 2021, after being named the DP's candidate for Busan mayoral by-election. (Yonhap)


(END)

