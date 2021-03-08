Go to Contents
S. Korea, U.S. reach defense cost-sharing agreement: Seoul

05:35 March 08, 2021

WASHINGTON, March 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States have reached an agreement on Seoul's share of the burden in maintaining U.S. troops on the Korean Peninsula, Seoul's foreign ministry said Sunday.

The agreement came in their latest negotiations held in Washington.

"In the first in-person meeting to be held in almost a year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, negotiators from South Korea and the United States held talks on the 11th South Korea-U.S. Special Measures Agreement (SMA) based on their discussions so far, and as a result reached an agreement in principle," the South Korean ministry said in a press release.

It added the sides plan to initial their agreement after first each going through a process of internal reviews.

The ministry did not provide any other details.

The sides had earlier agreed on a 13 percent increase in Seoul's share of the cost to upkeep some 28,500 U.S. forces in South Korea, but the agreement was rejected by then U.S. President Donald Trump, who had initially demanded South Korea to pay US$5 billion per year, which would have marked more than a five-fold increase from the $870 million Seoul paid in 2019.

The last SMA expired at the end of 2019.

The latest round of SMA negotiations, involving South Korea's Jeong Eun-bo and U.S.' Danna Welton, began Friday.

Jeong was originally set to return home on Sunday.

The photo provided by the South Korean Embassy in Washington shows Jeong Eun-bo, South Korea's chief negotiators in joint defense-cost sharing talks with the United States, is seen holding talks with his U.S. counterpart Danna Welton in Washington. Jeong arrived here on March 4, 2021. (Yonhap)

