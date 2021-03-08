(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on March 8)
No time for discord
It is too early to talk about sanctions relief
Unification Minister Lee In-young has come under international criticism for questioning whether U.S. and U.N. sanctions on North Korea have been effective in pushing it to denuclearize. He touched off the controversy by saying in a recent interview with the Financial Times that it was time to review the efficacy of such sanctions.
Lee went further to argue that the punitive actions have resulted in unintended negative consequences on the lives of ordinary North Koreans. His remarks were interpreted as making the case for easing or lifting the sanctions because they have yet to force Pyongyang to give up its nuclear arsenal. He seems to believe the sanctions have made the North Korean people's lives more difficult rather than achieving their ultimate goal of denuclearization.
The Ministry of Unification clarified that Lee's remarks were based on the perception that it was time to review the efficacy of sanctions as it has been five years since they were adopted. "He meant to say that it was necessary to comprehensively review whether sanctions are contributing positively to achieving the purpose of facilitating the denuclearization of North Korea," a ministry spokesman said.
However, such clarification has failed to clear the dust. The U.S. and the European Union (EU) disagreed with Lee's questioning of the sanctions. The U.S. State Department's spokesman said that the North's response to the COVID-19 pandemic was significantly hindering humanitarian efforts to deliver aid to North Koreans most in need. In fact, the North's continued development of nuclear weapons and its economic mismanagement have aggravated the situation, coupled with natural disasters and the coronavirus.
As Atlantic Council senior fellow Robert Manning said, it makes no sense to lift any sanctions when North Korean leader Kim Jong-un continues to improve his nuclear and ballistic missile program. Sanctions relief at this moment will only lead to the international community's loss of leverage over the recalcitrant North. Any discord between South Korea and the U.S. over the issue will also make it more difficult to deal with the Kim regime effectively.
Lee's remarks come at a time when the Joe Biden administration is conducting a policy review on North Korea. Lee might have opted for the easing or lifting of the sanctions before President Biden and his foreign policy team decide on how to deal with the North Korea nuclear issue. His position apparently reflects President Moon Jae-in's preference for sanctions relief that could help engage the North and promote his peace initiative.
However, it is undesirable for the Moon government to have disagreements with the U.S. and other countries over their North Korea policy. Biden has stressed the importance of stepping up cooperation with U.S. allies, including South Korea, to realize the common goal of denuclearizing the North. Seoul and Washington must work closely to map out a new strategy to make Pyongyang abandon its nuclear programs and move toward peace. In this regard, there should be no daylight between the two allies.
(END)