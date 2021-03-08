Go to Contents
07:00 March 08, 2021

SEOUL, March 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 8.

Korean-language dailies
-- LH employees submit false documents for land purchases (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Privacy at risk in era of AI (Kookmin Daily)
-- LH employees' land speculation under joint investigation (Donga llbo)
-- LH employees' land speculation under joint investigation (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't vows no mercy for LH employees' land speculation (Segye Times)
-- 64 pct of large business groups say no employment for this year or not decided yet (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Polls for Seoul mayoral by-election depend on whether opposition candidates unify or not (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Job markets polarized in wake of COVID-19 (Hankyoreh)
-- Areas near new housing development site had sharp hike in transactions (Hankook Ilbo)
-- A year before presidential election, no opposition candidate has over 5 pct approval rating (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- COVID-19 changes Japan's industrial landscape (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Scaled-down joint drills with U.S. to begin Monday (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- New virus cases remain in 400s (Korea Herald)
-- Deputy PM pledges to push ahead with housing supply plan (Korea Times)
(END)

