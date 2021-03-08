N.K. state media highlight women's role on world women's day
SEOUL, March 8 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's state media on Monday stressed women's roles in achieving economic development and national prosperity as the country marks the 111th International Women's Day.
North Korea has rallied support from every sector of society, including women, to implement a new five-year economic plan disclosed during January's congress of the ruling Workers' Party.
"There are women involved as endeavor innovators to strive to carry out the first year task of the five-year plan, health warriers standing firm on the antivirus front and scientists and educators devoting their whole lives to building a powerhouse for science technology and talented people," the Rodong Sinmun, the organ of the ruling party, said in an editorial.
"The party has high trust and expectations for women," the paper added. "Women from a wide range of areas should actively come out for society to devote their lives to building a wealthy and prosperous country."
The Tongil Sinbo, a North Korean propaganda weekly, also highlighted the role of young and talented women in many sectors.
"One can see such women doing their parts confidently in construction sites, factories and cooperative fields," it said. "These talented women have helped advance the economy and science technology, while greatly contributing to consolidating national power."
North Korea has hailed women as a major growth driver and observed International Women's Day with various art performances and concerts every year.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)