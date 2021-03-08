Go to Contents
TWICE to drop new Japanese single album in May

14:54 March 08, 2021

SEOUL, March 8 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group TWICE will drop a new single in Japan in May, according to its label-management company Monday.

The group's eighth Japanese single, titled "Kura Kura," will be released on May 12, according to JYP Entertainment.

Written by Park Jin-young, producer and founder of JYP Entertainment, the new song features the enchanted emotion of two lovers, according to the company.

It is a follow-up announcement on the upcoming release after the group surprisingly disclosed the plan at its online concert on Saturday.

The upcoming album is the nine-piece act's first comeback in Japan since the previous Japanese single "Better" in November last year.

TWICE, consisting of members from Korea, Japan and Taiwan, has built up a solid fan base in Japan, with its cumulative album sales having reached 4.22 million units in the country so far.

This image provided by JYP Entertainment shows K-pop girl group TWICE. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

brk@yna.co.kr
(END)

