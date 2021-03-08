Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #land speculation scandal

Finance minister renews calls for public servants' alertness amid land deal scandal

16:26 March 08, 2021

SEOUL, March 8 (Yonhap) -- Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said on Monday that the latest land speculation scandal involving public officials is a wake-up call for public servants whose misdeeds undermine the credibility of key policies.

Public outcry mounted over allegations that employees of the state-run housing developer Korea Land and Housing Corp. (LH) used internal information on housing supply projects for their speculative property investments.

"Public servants should take the latest case with extra vigilance as misdeeds committed by civic servants can damage trust toward their organizations and policies," Hong said in a message to senior finance ministry officials.

A day earlier, the government vowed zero tolerance for public servants found to be involved in property speculation using insider information, including filing criminal charges and retrieving their ill-gotten profits.

This photo, taken March 4, 2021, shows the headquarters of the state-run housing developer Korea Land and Housing Corp. (LH) in Jinju, some 284 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)

sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK