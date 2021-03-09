U.S. reaches consensus on new 'six-year' SMA with S. Korea: State Dept. spokesman
WASHINGTON, March 8 (Yonhap) -- The new defense cost-sharing agreement between South Korea and the United States will be effective for six years if signed, a spokesman for the U.S. State Department said Monday.
The first detail of the agreement came one day after the countries said they have reached a consensus on the agreement that will set South Korea's share of the burden in maintaining U.S. troops on the Korean Peninsula.
"The United States and Republic of Korea negotiators did reach a consensus on a proposed text of a new six-year Special Measures Agreement or SMA, that will strengthen our alliance and our shared defense," department spokesman Ned Price told a daily press briefing.
The countries earlier refused to release any details of the proposed agreement, saying it must first undergo internal reviews by their respective governments.
"The United States and the Republic of Korea together, we're now pushing final steps needed to conclude the agreement for signature and for entry into force," Price said, referring to South Korea by its official name.
