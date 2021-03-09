Korean-language dailies

-- Gov't to expand probe into all land transactions since Dec. 2013 when ex-President Park was in office (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Moon says prosecution has yet to gain public trust (Kookmin Daily)

-- After resignation, ex-prosecution chief's support rate shoots up in polls on presidential race (Donga llbo)

-- Gov't to expand probe into land transactions by housing developer officials since Dec. 2013 (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Land speculation scandal puts to test move to give police more investigative power (Segye Times)

-- Public servants bought land in suspected property speculation attempt before gov't announced development plan (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Launch of land speculation probe delayed amid confusion caused by prosecution reform (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Ex-prosecution chief's support rate jumps in opinion polls, with one year to go before presidential election (Hankyoreh)

-- Moon urges prosecution-police cooperation in probe of land speculation scandal (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Moon calls for prosecution-police cooperation in investigating land speculation scandal (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Supply shortage of chips hurts smartphone production (Korea Economic Daily)

