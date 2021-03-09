(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on March 9)
Scaled-down combined exercise
Allies should ensure smooth wartime OPCON transfer
South Korea and the United States began a two-day springtime combined military exercise Monday. The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said the allies decided to scale down the computer-simulated drill, in consideration of the overall circumstances such as the persistent COVID-19 pandemic and appropriate combat readiness. The JCS added they also took into account the need to facilitate President Moon Jae-in's diplomatic efforts for talks with North Korea on denuclearization and peace on the Korean Peninsula. Outdoor maneuvers will not be carried out.
The Joe Biden administration has yet to draw up its North Korea policy, while Pyongyang is still maintaining a wait-and-see attitude. Against this backdrop, there has been concern that the conducting of the combined exercise on a large scale could destabilize the security situation and prompt the North to carry out a provocative act. The coronavirus-haunted U.S., for its part, has had difficulties in mobilizing large numbers of troops.
It seems inevitable and natural for the allies to have minimized the military exercise given the pressing need to tackle the pandemic without causing turbulence on the peninsula. Yet, it is regrettable that the full operational capability (FOC) test essential for the envisioned transfer of wartime operational control (OPCON) was also postponed to the latter half of the year.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called for the suspension of the South Korea-U.S. combined exercise during the eighth congress of the Workers' Party in January. Given this, the decision to hold the joint drill may see the North react provocatively. Yet, Kim should refrain from making any hasty move that will strain the situation, as the allies have attempted to minimize the impact of the combined exercise. It would not be helpful for the North to resort to a military showdown such as test firing missiles.
The Korean Peninsula remains somewhat volatile with the Biden administration embarking on an overall review of the U.S.' North Korea policy. Biden emphasized the need for a diplomatic solution to the North Korea nuclear issue through cooperation with South Korea and Japan. Biden's policy will be different from that of his predecessor Donald Trump, who preferred top-down diplomacy through summit meetings between heads of state.
The Biden administration will likely focus on working-level negotiations rather than seeking a breakthrough via summits. It has been stressing cooperation with Seoul and Tokyo while emphasizing the need to enhance human rights in the impoverished North.
Despite a possible shift in U.S. policy toward Pyongyang, President Moon's peace initiative, featuring the denuclearization of North Korea and improved relations between the U.S. and North Korea, should be pursued relentlessly. Above all, Seoul and Washington need to make more efforts to solidify their alliance. Yet the scaled-down drill should not be an excuse for a further delay in the OPCON transfer. The allies should have in-depth discussions in this regard.
