(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on March 9)

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called for the suspension of the South Korea-U.S. combined exercise during the eighth congress of the Workers' Party in January. Given this, the decision to hold the joint drill may see the North react provocatively. Yet, Kim should refrain from making any hasty move that will strain the situation, as the allies have attempted to minimize the impact of the combined exercise. It would not be helpful for the North to resort to a military showdown such as test firing missiles.