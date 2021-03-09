(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on March 9)

South Korea and the United States have reached an agreement on defense cost-sharing after the negotiations went adrift for more than one year after Donald Trump's administration demanded a fivefold increase in the amount of money South Korea has to pay. On Sunday, the Foreign Ministry and the Department of State announced a consensus in principle between their representatives. That will be followed by domestic briefings in each country and the signing of a provisional agreement. Though the details of the agreement are not disclosed, Seoul reportedly agreed to an annual four percent increase from 1.13 times the amount of Korea's share in 2019, which stood at 1.389 trillion won ($1.2 billion).