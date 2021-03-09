Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #bond yields

Market volatility may increase amid rising bond yields: official

09:22 March 09, 2021

SEOUL, March 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's financial markets are likely to undergo further volatility as bond yields and inflation risks are rising amid hopes for an economic recovery, a vice finance minister said Tuesday.

First Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom warned that if U.S. bond rates continue to rise, asset prices may suffer a decline, after their bull run caused by ample liquidity.

"If U.S. bond yields continue to rise, investors could turn risk-averse, which could spark a fall in asset prices and capital outflows from emerging markets," Kim said at a government meeting on macroeconomic situations.

He said the government will closely monitor financial markets while keeping close tabs on such risk factors.

Yields on 10-year Korean government bonds continued to break yearly highs amid rises in global bond rates and concerns about the country's planned massive debt sale.

The return on 10-year Treasurys came to 2.028 percent Monday, up 3.6 basis points from the previous session. The yield topped 2 percent for the first time since March 2019.

The country's key stock index fell below the 3,000-point mark on the same day on renewed concerns about inflation risks. The stock market has seen a rise in price swings since it soared above 3,200 for the first time in late January.

Electronic signboards at a Hana Bank dealing room in Seoul show the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed at 2,996.11 on March 8, 2021, down 30.15 points, or 1 percent, from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK