Samsung Heavy bags 794 bln-won order for 5 container ships

10:59 March 09, 2021

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, March 9 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Tuesday that it has obtained a 794 billion-won (US$695 million) order from an Asian company.

Under the deal to build five 15,000-twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU) container carriers, Samsung Heavy Industries will deliver the vessels by January 2024, the shipbuilder said.

The company said the five vessels will be propelled by liquefied natural gas (LNG).

With the latest deal, Samsung Heavy Industries has won orders worth $2.4 billion to build 19 ships in total so far this year, achieving 31 percent of its annual target worth $7.8 billion, the shipbuilder said.

This photo provided by Samsung Heavy Industries Co. shows a 15,000-TEU container carrier built by the shipbuilder. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

