Seoul stocks extend losses late Tue. morning on inflation concerns
SEOUL, March 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks slumped more than 1 percent late Tuesday morning amid growing concerns over post-pandemic inflation.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 38.97 points, or 1.3 percent, to 2,957.14 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dipped 2.41 percent, as yields of the U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury rebounded and finished just shy of 1.6 percent.
In Seoul, financial and insurance stocks performed well, while chemical and tech stocks retreated.
Top cap Samsung Electronics lost 1.22 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix declined 2.21 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem shed 3.37 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI dipped 4.15 percent. Top automaker Hyundai Motor gained 0.22 percent.
Giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics added 0.29 percent, while top internet portal operator Naver retreated 3.53 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,141.0 won against the U.S. dollar, down 7.8 won from the previous session's close.
