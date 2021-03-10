Korean-language dailies

-- 'Core of nuclear accidents is exposure to radiation, dumping contaminated water is shameful' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Pushing for 'consultation meeting between prosecution and police' amid investigation is confusing (Kookmin Daily)

-- Development plan guide map found in LH employee's house, investigation expanded outside new towns (Donga Ilbo)

-- Mother of city council member caught for 'suspicious' land transaction (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Search of LH belated, some employees refusing to cooperate (Segye Times)

-- 42 pct of land transactions prior to new development plan announcement suspicious (Chosun Ilbo)

-- LH scandal flies directly against 'fairness, the best value of economy' (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 'Hefty compensation' triggers greater land speculation in new towns (Hankyoreh)

-- Land speculation found to have been rampant in Changleung new town (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Naver, Emart to exchange shares to strengthen cooperation against Coupang (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Inflation fears dampen stock market, prompting sell-off of growth stocks (Korea Economic Daily)

