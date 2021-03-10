Go to Contents
06:56 March 10, 2021

SEOUL, March 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 10.

Korean-language dailies
-- 'Core of nuclear accidents is exposure to radiation, dumping contaminated water is shameful' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Pushing for 'consultation meeting between prosecution and police' amid investigation is confusing (Kookmin Daily)
-- Development plan guide map found in LH employee's house, investigation expanded outside new towns (Donga Ilbo)
-- Mother of city council member caught for 'suspicious' land transaction (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Search of LH belated, some employees refusing to cooperate (Segye Times)
-- 42 pct of land transactions prior to new development plan announcement suspicious (Chosun Ilbo)
-- LH scandal flies directly against 'fairness, the best value of economy' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 'Hefty compensation' triggers greater land speculation in new towns (Hankyoreh)
-- Land speculation found to have been rampant in Changleung new town (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Naver, Emart to exchange shares to strengthen cooperation against Coupang (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Inflation fears dampen stock market, prompting sell-off of growth stocks (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Busan's fish market hit by COVID, ships turned away (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea civic groups join forces to back fight against Myanmar coup (Korea Herald)
-- Gyeonggi's mandatory COVID test for foreign workers draws backlash (Korea Times)
(END)

