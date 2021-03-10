(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on March 10)

Most of all, the cost-sharing agreement must serve as a first step toward rebuilding the Korea-U.S. alliance. The Biden administration should not push Seoul too hard to join its alliance in the Indo-Pacific region to check the rise of China. Concerns are growing that South Korea might be caught in the rivalry between the U.S., which is Korea's traditional ally, and China, its largest trading partner. Thus, Seoul and Washington should step up cooperation to develop their alliance into a broader partnership to promote their mutual interest and co-prosperity.

