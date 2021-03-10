(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on March 10)

Extremely heavy traffic jams are developing on Gwanghwamun Square after the Seoul Metropolitan Government pressed ahead with a renovation in the face of objections from all corners of society. The controversial Gwanghwamun Restructuring Plan initiated by the late Seoul mayor Park Won-soon has been criticized for many things beyond traffic congestion. The project seeks to move the square to the west and create new lanes on the east. But the idea came under attack shortly after Park's announcement because of the inevitable complication of lanes and the lopsided position of the square. The Statues of King Sejong the Great and Admiral Yi Sun-sin also are to be pushed to the side.