S. Koreans off to sluggish starts in MLB spring training

Yes, it's all about the process. And yes, it's more about getting stretched out and increasing the workload in time for the regular season, starting on April 1. Still, try to wrap your head around the fact that this is the same pitcher who didn't give up any run in nine spring innings last year, while recording 14 strikeouts and walking just one batter, and who went on to post a perfect 3-0 record with a 1.62 ERA in eight regular season starts.