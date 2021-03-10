Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
N.K.'s top university published over 130 papers in int'l journals in past year: propaganda outlet
SEOUL -- North Korea's most prestigious Kim Il-sung University has registered over 130 academic papers in international journals in the past year, a propaganda outlet reported Wednesday, as it seeks to transform into a research-centric institute.
Pyongyang has emphasized the importance of science and technology in recent years, calling it a "strategic asset" needed to build a self-reliant economy amid crippling international sanctions.
-----------------
(2nd LD) New virus cases most in nearly 3 weeks, current virus curbs likely to be extended
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases rose by over 400 for a second consecutive day Wednesday, the highest in 19 days, as cluster infections continued to pile up across the country ahead of adjustments of social distancing rules.
The country reported 470 more COVID-19 cases, including 452 local infections, raising the total caseload to 93,733, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
(News Focus) S. Korean companies push for sustainable biz amid ESG investment hype
SEOUL -- Major South Korean companies across manufacturing industries are accelerating their transition to a greener, more sustainable business as investors are increasingly taking account of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.
ESG investing focuses on companies that support environmental protection, social justice and ethical management practices.
-----------------
Ex-opposition leader Hwang Kyo-ahn signals return to politics
SEOUL -- Hwang Kyo-ahn, a former leader of the main opposition party who has been out of the public eye since an election defeat last year, said Wednesday he will rise up against what he calls the Moon Jae-in government's "tyranny," practically declaring his return to politics.
"I will be the first to rise up, however meager (my capacity is). I will muster my courage ... to go 'among the people' again to share their indignation against the Moon administration and safeguard the spark of hope," Hwang wrote on his Facebook page.
-----------------
SMA deal reflects S. Korea, U.S. desire to focus on issues like N.K.: Knapper
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States' recent agreement on a new defense cost-sharing deal reflects the two countries' commitment to strengthening their alliance and a desire to focus on issues like North Korea, a U.S. diplomat said Wednesday.
Marc Knapper, deputy assistant secretary of state for Korea and Japan, made the remark in a webinar days after Seoul and Washington reached a six-year deal, called the Special Measures Agreement (SMA), on how to share the cost for stationing the 28,500-strong U.S. Forces Korea.
-----------------
PM calls for close cooperation between police, prosecution in LH probe
SEOUL -- Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun instructed the police and prosecution on Wednesday to work closely together to get to the bottom of a massive land speculation scandal involving public officials.
Chung called the police and prosecution chiefs to a meeting, along with the justice and interior ministers, to discuss how they can collaborate to investigate the allegations of speculative land purchases by Korea Land and Housing Corp. (LH) employees.
-----------------
(LEAD) N. Korea poses 'serious' and 'immediate' threat to U.S., allies: Davidson
WASHINGTON -- North Korea poses a serious and most imminent threat to the United States and its allies in the Indo-Pacific region such as South Korea, the commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said Tuesday.
Adm. Phil Davidson also said the North continues to develop its nuclear and delivery systems designed to strike the U.S. homeland.
-----------------
Hyundai, Kia target 23 pct gain in 2020 China sales
SEOUL -- Hyundai Motor Co. and affiliate Kia Corp. said Wednesday they are targeting a 23 percent on-year gain in China sales this year.
Hyundai and Kia aim to sell a combined 817,000 vehicles in China in 2021, up from 664,744 units a year earlier, a Hyundai spokesman said.
-----------------
(LEAD) U.S., S. Korea share many interests in Indo-Pacific: State Dept. spokesman
WASHINGTON -- South Korea shares many common interests with the United States in the Indo-Pacific, including the nuclear challenge from North Korea and preserving freedom of navigation, a State Department spokesman said Tuesday.
"We share any number of interests, including the challenge of North Korea that we've talked about, including a free and open Indo-Pacific. And we've underlined and underscored our commitment to the region," Ned Price told a daily press briefing when asked about South Korea's possible consideration to join the U.S.-led regional forum known as the Quad.
