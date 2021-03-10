SK Bioscience share sale draws huge investor interest
SEOUL, March 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korean retail investors rushed to buy shares of local vaccine maker SK Bioscience Co. on Wednesday, the last day of a two-day public subscription for its initial public offering (IPO).
Six IPO managers said subscription deposits for SK Bioscience shares stood at 33.9 trillion won (US$29.6 billion) as of Wednesday morning, hours before the 4 p.m. deadline.
It was much larger than the comparable figure of 31 trillion won for SK Biopharmaceuticals, whose IPO set off an investment craze among individual investors in July last year.
But the amount was nearly 24 trillion won smaller than those for Big Hit Entertainment, the management agency for K-pop super group BTS, and gaming company Kakao Games.
As of 11:25 a.m., SK Bioscience shares were 182 times oversubscribed on average, according to the managers.
SK Bioscience, a unit of South Korea's No. 2 family-controlled conglomerate SK Group, has allocated up to 2.29 million new common shares to general investors in the March 18 IPO seen as a prime share sale during the first half.
SK Bioscience has set the IPO price at 65,000 won per share, which puts its corporate value at about 5 trillion won.
SK Bioscience engages in developing COVID-19 vaccines and produces vaccines on behalf of other drug companies. The company has started a clinical trial of its own vaccine candidate, and it has signed deals with AstraZeneca, Novavax and other global pharmaceutical firms to produce their vaccine candidates.
(END)