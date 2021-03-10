Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea agrees to pay 13.9 pct more from 2019 to host U.S. troops
SEOUL -- South Korea has agreed to raise its payment for stationing U.S. troops here by 13.9 percent this year from 2019, the foreign ministry said Wednesday, in a six-year deal with the United States that cleared the way for the countries to cement their alliance.
Under the deal that will last until 2025, Seoul is to pay 1.183 trillion won (US$1.03 billion) this year, up from 1.038 trillion won in 2019 -- the first double-digit rise since 2002 -- for the upkeep of the 28,500-strong U.S. Forces Korea (USFK).
-----------------
(4th LD) New virus cases most in nearly 3 weeks, current virus curbs likely to be extended
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases rose by over 400 for a second consecutive day Wednesday, the highest in 19 days, as cluster infections continued to pile up across the country ahead of adjustments of social distancing rules.
The country reported 470 more COVID-19 cases, including 452 local infections, raising the total caseload to 93,733, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
DP floor leader Kim Tae-nyeon begins interim role as acting party chairman
SEOUL -- Stepping into his interim role as the acting chairman of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), Rep. Kim Tae-nyeon pledged Wednesday to lead the party with an acute sense of urgency.
"I will be serving in the (new) party seat with the acute determination to spend the two months as if they are two years," Kim said during a meeting of the top party council, which he presided over for the first time as the acting DP chairman.
-----------------
(LEAD) Moon: LH officials' alleged land speculation 'unpardonable' act
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in said Wednesday it is an unpardonable act for public officials to use unannounced information on a new state housing project for speculative land purchases.
It is an "unpardonable act that disrupts fairness and trust in our society," Moon said during a meeting with the ruling Democratic Party's (DP) floor leaders at Cheong Wa Dae.
-----------------
(LEAD) SMA deal reflects S. Korea, U.S. desire to focus on issues like N.K.: Knapper
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States' recent agreement on a new defense cost-sharing deal reflects the two countries' commitment to strengthening their alliance and a desire to focus on issues like North Korea, a U.S. diplomat said Wednesday.
Marc Knapper, deputy assistant secretary of state for Korea and Japan, made the remark in a webinar days after Seoul and Washington reached a six-year deal, called the Special Measures Agreement (SMA), on how to share the cost for stationing the 28,500-strong U.S. Forces Korea.
-----------------
SK Bioscience share sale draws huge investor interest
SEOUL -- South Korean retail investors rushed to buy shares of local vaccine maker SK Bioscience Co. on Wednesday, the last day of a two-day public subscription for its initial public offering (IPO).
Six IPO managers said subscription deposits for SK Bioscience shares stood at 33.9 trillion won (US$29.6 billion) as of Wednesday morning, hours before the 4 p.m. deadline.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea to invest 200 bln won in developing automotive chip technology
SEOUL -- South Korea plans to invest more than 200 billion won (US$176 million) in developing automotive chip-making technology by 2022 in an effort to nurture the next-generation vehicle sector, the finance minister said Wednesday.
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said the government plans to cooperate with local automakers to find ways to ease a current supply shortage of automotive chips that may last until the third quarter.
-----------------
USFK to administer J&J COVID-19 vaccine in addition to Moderna
SEOUL -- The U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Wednesday that it has received the first shipment of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine to administer to its members in addition to Moderna's, a move expected to speed up its inoculation program.
In December, the USFK began its vaccination campaign with the Moderna vaccine in line with its government's guidance, with the first group of recipients including health care workers, first responders and mission critical service members.
-----------------
S. Korea eyes annual exports of US$700 bln by 2025
SEOUL -- South Korea said Wednesday it plans to achieve annual exports of US$700 billion by 2025 by expanding financial support for exporters while fostering new growth engines, particularly in the health care segment.
To meet the goal, the country plans to spend 20 trillion won (US$17.4 billion) on trade financing for exporters through 2025, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
-----------------
Presumed dinosaur bone found on western island
ANSAN -- A fossil assumed to be a toe bone of a dinosaur dating back to 120 million years ago has been discovered on a western island, a local government said Wednesday.
The city government of Ansan, southwest of Seoul, said the 4.5-centimeter-long fossil was found by a citizen on Daebu Island last month.
