S. Korea open to considering Quad membership, Cheong Wa Dae says
SEOUL, March 10 (Yonhap) -- Cheong Wa Dae said Wednesday South Korea will consider the issue of whether to join a regional security forum, called the Quad, in an "transparent, open and inclusive" manner.
Seoul has the three-point principle on such a regional security consultation format as long as it abides by international norms, a senior Cheong Wa Dae official told reporters on the condition of anonymity.
He was responding to a question on the possibility of South Korea becoming a member of an expanded club of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, widely known as the Quad. Currently, it has four member states -- the United States, Japan, India and Australia.
Their leaders are scheduled to hold a virtual summit Friday. Washington reportedly wants Seoul to take part in the envisioned Quad Plus mechanism.
The Cheong Wa Dae official did not confirm if the U.S. has formally requested South Korea's participation.
He just said the government is receiving information from the Quad members on their "consultations," which he did not specify.
As they are expected to provide more details going forward, "we will review (the matter) accordingly," he added.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)