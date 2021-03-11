Iranian funds locked in S. Korea will not be released until Iran rejoins nuclear deal: Blinken
WASHINGTON, March 10 (Yonhap) -- The United States will not ease any of its sanctions on Iran, including the release of Iranian funds blocked in South Korea, until Iran first complies with its obligations under its nuclear deal, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday.
"As we've said, if Iran comes back into compliance, with its obligations under the nuclear agreement, we would do the same thing that would involve, if it came to that, if Iran made good on its obligations, sanctions relief pursuant to the agreement," the top U.S. diplomat told the House Foreign Relations Committee.
"But unless and until Iran comes back into compliance, they won't be getting that relief and the report you referred to is simply incorrect," he added when asked by a lawmaker.
South Korea earlier said it may release about US$1 billion of Iranian money held in South Korean banks after first consulting with the United States and if the U.S. agrees to it.
Blinken flatly dismissed any plans to release Iranian funds, saying, "We are not," when asked why the funds were being released.
About $7 billion in Iranian funds are currently frozen in South Korean banks.
