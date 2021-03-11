Go to Contents
SEOUL, March 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 11.

Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea's share for hosting USFK rises 13.9 pct (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- S. Korea's share for hosting US troops rises 13.9 pct (Kookmin Daily)
-- Household loans exceed 1,000 tln won on leverage investments (Donga Ilbo)
-- Seoul's contribution to U.S. troop costs to reach 1.5 tln won in 4 years (Seoul Shinmun)
-- S. Korea's share for hosting U.S. troops rises 13.9 pct (Segye Times)
-- S. Korea needs to secure more vaccines in April (Chosun Ilbo)
-- More speculative land deals involving LH employees reported (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- S. Korea's share for hosting U.S. troops to rise 25 pct by 2025 (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea's share for hosting U.S. troops jumps 13.9 pct (Hankook Ilbo)
-- More LH employees found to have properties in speculative deals (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- More LH employees found to have properties in speculative deals (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Korea to pay U.S. 13.9% more this year for SMA (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Seoul's contribution to US troop costs rises 13.9% (Korea Herald)
-- Korea's share for hosting USFK rises 13.9% (Korea Times)
(END)

