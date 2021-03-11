Go to Contents
S. Korea's exports jump 25.2 pct in first 10 days of March

09:02 March 11, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports jumped 25.2 percent on-year in the first 10 days of March despite the new coronavirus pandemic on strong shipments of chips, customs data showed Thursday.

The country's outbound shipments stood at US$16.3 billion in the March 1-10 period, compared with $13 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

South Korea's exports rose 9.5 percent in February from a year earlier to extend their gains for the fourth consecutive month.

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

