S. Korea's exports jump 25.2 pct in first 10 days of March
09:02 March 11, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports jumped 25.2 percent on-year in the first 10 days of March despite the new coronavirus pandemic on strong shipments of chips, customs data showed Thursday.
The country's outbound shipments stood at US$16.3 billion in the March 1-10 period, compared with $13 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
South Korea's exports rose 9.5 percent in February from a year earlier to extend their gains for the fourth consecutive month.
