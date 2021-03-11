Blue Jays' Ryu Hyun-jin misses MLB veteran gone to KBO

"He's been playing baseball here for 20 years, and I think it's going to be difficult to make adjustments (to the KBO)," Ryu said in a Zoom session following an intrasquad game in Dunedin, Florida, on Wednesday (local time). "Obviously, he'll be the most senior guy there, but there will still be parts of Korean baseball that he'll have to get used to. It would have been better if we'd both played in the majors together for a few more years."