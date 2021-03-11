Thursday's weather forecast
09:02 March 11, 2021
SEOUL, March 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 16/02 Sunny 20
Incheon 13/03 Sunny 20
Suwon 16/01 Sunny 20
Cheongju 17/02 Sunny 20
Daejeon 17/02 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 17/00 Sunny 20
Gangneung 19/05 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 17/03 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 18/03 Cloudy 30
Jeju 18/10 Sunny 70
Daegu 17/01 Sunny 20
Busan 16/05 Sunny 20
