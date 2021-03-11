Seoul stocks rally on eased inflation woes
SEOUL, March 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks jumped more than 2 percent late Thursday morning as foreign and institutional buying increased amid eased inflation concerns.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 62.19 points, or 2.1 percent, to 3.020.31 points as of 11:20 a.m.
The KOSPI rebounded after losing ground for the fifth session in a row as foreign buying increased amid a slowing hike in the bond yields and U.S. currency value.
Overnight, the yields of the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury stabilized just above the 1.5 percent mark, soothing investor concerns over fast post-pandemic inflation.
In Seoul, top cap Samsung Electronics gained 1.73 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 3.38 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem jumped 5.16 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI spiked up 7.55 percent. Top automaker Hyundai Motor climbed 1.76 percent.
Giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics went up 3.5 percent, and top internet portal operator Naver increased 0.94 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,134.9 won against the U.S. dollar, up 7.8 won from the previous session's close.
