S. Korea newly confirms 75 cases of emerging COVID-19 variants
SEOUL -- South Korea has detected a total of 75 cases of "emerging" variants of the novel coronavirus since December, health authorities said Thursday.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said these variants are different from the three most-known mutations from Britain, South Africa and Brazil that are known to be more transmissible.
FM vows to create new opportunities for inter-Korean ties on 30th anniv. of joint accession to U.N.
SEOUL -- Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong on Thursday pledged continued efforts to create new opportunities to enhance inter-Korean ties on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the two Koreas' joint accession to the United Nations.
Chung made the pledge during his phone talks with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, as Seoul seeks to resume stalled dialogue with Pyongyang and advance its agenda for lasting peace on the divided Korean Peninsula.
(2nd LD) Gov't identifies 20 LH officials suspected of land speculation
SEOUL -- The government has identified seven more public officials suspected of buying land for speculation, bringing the total number to 20, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said Thursday, declaring a "war" against real estate crime.
Chung said at a press conference that all the 20 people work for the state housing developer, Korea Land and Housing Corp. (LH), and purchased land mainly in the Gwangmyeong-Siheung area of Gyeonggi Province, which has been designated as the site of a major public housing development project.
Long way to go for 2 S. Korean battery makers to reach settlement over ITC trade secret ruling
SEOUL -- LG Energy Solution Ltd. and SK Innovation Co. -- South Korea's top two battery makers -- have discussed ways to resolve a trade secret lawsuit in the United States, but they failed to narrow their differences over the amount of settlement, industry sources said Thursday.
On Feb. 10, the U.S. International Trade Commission ruled in favor of LG Chem Ltd.'s battery division in a trade secret case and issued a 10-year import ban on some lithium-ion battery products by SK Innovation.
(2nd LD) FM sends solace message to Japanese counterpart over 10th anniv. of East Japan quake
SEOUL -- Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong has sent a "message of solace" to his Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi, on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the massive earthquake on Japan's east coast, his ministry said Thursday.
Chung delivered the message Wednesday, as Seoul seeks to mend ties with Tokyo, strained over colonial-era history and trade, amid Washington's calls for stronger trilateral cooperation with its Asian allies to confront shared challenges.
S. Korea's science technology competitiveness steadily improves
SEOUL -- South Korea's competitiveness in major science and technology fields rose overall last year, reducing its gap with the leader the United States, a report showed Thursday.
The Ministry of Science and ICT said the technological gap between the United States and South Korea stood at 3.3 years in 2020, down six months from 2018.
Coupang raises US$4.5 bln via U.S. market debut, IPO price set at $35
SEOUL -- South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang Inc. on Thursday said its initial public offering price was set at US$35 per share, paving the way for the company to raise $4.5 billion with its value at some $63 billion upon its landmark debut on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
The IPO price was higher than a proposed range of $32 to $34 per share.
The company said its stocks will begin trading Thursday (New York time). The IPO process will be legally completed by March 15 (New York time), the company said.
(LEAD) Seoul stocks make steep rebound on massive foreign buying
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks bounced back nearly 2 percent to recover above the 3,000-point threshold Thursday as foreign buying increased amid eased inflation concerns. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) advanced 55.58 points, or 1.88 percent, to close at 3,013.7 points.
