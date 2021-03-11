Ex-MLB All-Star Choo Shin-soo reports to new KBO club's camp after ending quarantine
BUSAN, March 11 (Yonhap) -- "Choo Choo Train" has arrived in South Korean baseball.
Former Texas Rangers All-Star Choo Shin-soo joined his new Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) club, SSG Landers, in camp on Thursday after ending his mandatory 14-day quarantine. The 38-year-old signed for one year at 2.7 billion won (US$2.3 million) on Feb. 23 and arrived in the country two days later to begin his quarantine, required for all international arrivals here during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Landers, formerly called the SK Wyverns under previous ownership, are in the southeastern city of Busan for unofficial practice games against the Lotte Giants. Choo had been in quarantine in Changwon, just west of Busan, for its proximity to the Landers' base for this week.
His arrival at Sajik Stadium was covered by around 40 media outlets. He came to the park in the middle of Thursday's game, and infielder Choi Joo-hwan, who homered and then got lifted earlier in the game, greeted Choo at the gate.
Choo likely won't get into game action immediately. After another week or so of scrimmages and practice games, the official exhibition season will go from March 20 to 30. The regular season starts on April 3.
Landers manager Kim Won-hyong said earlier in the day that Choo will likely get a couple of plate appearances in practice games against the Samsung Lions in Daegu next Tuesday and Wednesday.
Choo signed with the Seattle Mariners out of high school in 2000 and made his big league debut with the club five years later. He spent his last seven seasons with the Rangers, and once he became a free agent, Choo decided to play pro ball in his native country for the first time.
Following a special, one-off draft for overseas-based Korean players held in 2007, the Landers owned rights to Choo in case he wanted to play in the KBO. Seven players were picked in that draft, and Choo is the last among them to end up in the KBO.
He brings instant credibility and star presence to a club that just went through ownership change. Playing for four clubs over 16 seasons, Choo had 218 home runs and 782 RBIs, more than any other Asian-born player in major league history. He had seven 20-homer seasons, most recently in 2019, and also swiped 157 bags over his career. The veritable on-base machine had a career .377 on-base percentage, 10th among all active players at the end of 2020.
Manager Kim said Choo will mostly bat second and play left field. Choo had been the Rangers' primary leadoff hitter in recent seasons, thanks to his rare combination of power, speed and on-base skills.
Kim said he hoped Choo will continue to do what he did in the majors and set up RBI opportunities for mashers behind him. Kim said while batting second is "ideal" for Choo to help maximize the Landers' offensive potential, he could bat in other spots when the situation calls for such moves.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)