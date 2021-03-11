Ex-MLB star Choo Shin-soo gifts watch to teammate for giving up number
BUSAN, March 11 (Yonhap) -- Choo Shin-soo has been wearing No. 17 throughout his career, dating back to his elementary school days. And when he saw that his favorite number was already taken on his new Korean club, SSG Landers, Choo reached out to that owner: pitcher Lee Tae-yang.
Lee readily gave that number to the former major league All-Star, who signed with the Landers late February and joined the club on Thursday after ending his 14-day quarantine. While addressing his new teammates for the first time at Sajik Stadium, Choo presented Lee with a watch as a token of his appreciation.
Choo said he'd purchased the watch in the United States before traveling to Korea. And this was essentially a big leaguer doing big league staff: veterans taking a number from a teammate when joining a new team often give that player a watch or some sort of a present.
"I was so grateful. I didn't take it for granted that Tae-yang just had to give it to me because I am older," the 38-year-old Choo said of his 30-year-old teammate. "I felt it was right for me to express my appreciation. No. 17 has always been a special number for me."
For his part, Lee simply chose No. 17 when he was traded to the Landers from the Hanwha Eagles last year because it was not taken then. With the Eagles, Lee had worn No. 55 and later No. 22. No. 17 didn't carry quite the same meaning to Lee that it did for Choo.
"I am still thankful for his gesture," Choo said. "I am sure this wasn't an easy decision for him, even though he said No. 17 doesn't mean much to him."
