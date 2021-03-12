Korean-language dailies

-- PM Chung vows to thoroughly identify speculators over LH scandal (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Only 7 more suspected speculators identified in 'lukewarm probe' (Kookmin Daily)

-- Only 7 suspected land speculators identified (Donga Ilbo)

-- Only 7 suspected land speculators identified, infuriating public (Seoul Shinmun)

-- 20 officials suspected of speculation, gov't probe team falls short of expectations (Segye Times)

-- Self-investigation ends up as self-acquittal (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 2 more ruling party lawmakers suspected of land speculation (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Preliminary probe identifies 7 more suspected speculators (Hankyoreh)

-- Only 7 more identified in gov't probe into LH scandal, inflaming rage (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Only 7 more identified in controversial internal probe over LH scandal (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 'Self investigation' falls short of expectations over LH scandal (Korea Economic Daily)

