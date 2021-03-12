(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on March 12)

If Seoul continues with a vague stance, it could find itself isolated in the new global order. The security guidance announced by the White House on March 3 pointed out China as a "challenge" to democracy. State Secretary Antony Blinken singled out China as "the only country with the economic, diplomatic, military and technology power to seriously challenge the stable and open international system." Japan, Australia, India and European countries have backed the stance by joining the U.S.-led front. The anti-Beijing front is not a matter of hegemonic struggle between the two superpowers, but a contest of values. There is a move to develop the Quad or Quad+ into a NATO-like defense alliance in Asia.