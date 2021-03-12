USFK says its plan to upgrade missile defense capabilities does not involve new equipment
SEOUL, March 12 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Friday its commander's recent remark on a plan to build new missile defense capabilities on the Korean Peninsula does not involve the introduction of new equipment or units.
Gen. Robert Abrams said Wednesday that the United States will deploy two "specific" anti-ballistic missile capabilities in South Korea this year in addition to one that is already in place. His remarks raised speculation that the U.S. might be considering bringing in an additional Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system or other advanced anti-missile assets to the peninsula.
"The new capabilities mentioned by Gen. Abrams do not involve introduction of new equipment or units to Korea," USFK spokesperson Col. Lee Peters said.
The colonel declined to elaborate on what the capabilities refer to, citing "operational security," but said they will ensure the USFK can "maintain a high 'Fight Tonight' readiness level and provide a robust combined defense posture to protect" South Korea from "any threat or adversary."
Abrams' remark was made at a U.S. House Armed Services Committee hearing when asked to comment on his assessment on missile defense priorities amid threats from North Korea.
Referring to the U.S. Missile Defense Agency's push to build "three specific capabilities," the commander said, "One is already here. The other two will come on board this year. That will significantly enhance our ballistic missile defense."
Experts say the system already in place could mean the U.S.' THAAD system that was installed in South Korea's central town of Seongju in 2017.
The U.S. has sought to upgrade its THAAD batteries around the world, including the one in South Korea, to add an advanced radar and integrate the system with Patriot missiles.
During the hearing, the commander also said threats from North Korea persist as Pyongyang has continued to develop its nuclear and long-range missile capabilities.
