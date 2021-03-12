Daewoo Shipbuilding wins 1.1 tln-won order for 10 VLCCs
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, March 12 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. said Friday it has obtained orders worth 1.1 trillion won (US$972 million) from the Americas, Europe and Asia to build 10 very large crude carriers (VLCCs)
The 300,000-ton vessels to be propelled by liquefied natural gas (LNG) and other fuels will be delivered by the second half of 2023, the company said.
Daewoo Shipbuilding said it has built 167 of the 870 VLCCs that were on the seas as of the end of February, citing the data provided by global market researcher Clarkson Research Service.
The shipbuilder said it has won orders for 16 ships -- 10 VLCCs, four container carriers and two liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers -- worth $1.56 billion so far this year, accounting for about 20 percent of its 2021 order target of $7.7 billion.
