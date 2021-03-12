Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #methamphetamine #drug trafficking

Police arrest four on drug trafficking charges

11:29 March 12, 2021

SEOUL, March 13 (Yonhap) -- Police said Friday they have arrested four people on charges of smuggling and distributing illegal drugs from Southeast Asia.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency has recently busted a drug trafficking operation that brought in 6.3 kilograms of methamphetamine from March to November last year, according to officials.

The narcotics have an estimated street value of 21 billion won (US$18.6 million) and are enough to be used by 210,000 people, the agency said.

This undated photo provided by the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency shows methamphetamine seized at Incheon International Airport. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The authorities seized 4.3 kg of their methamphetamine at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul.

Police arrested four people involved in the scheme and booked eight others without detention. They will seek the repatriation of another suspect who has fled to Southeast Asia.

Four people who purchased the drugs from them were also arrested, and another four were booked on the same charges, they said.
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK