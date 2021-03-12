Seoul stocks extend gains late Fri. morning on U.S. stimulus, ECB intervention
SEOUL, March 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended gains late Friday morning as investor sentiment was boosted by the passing of the US$1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus package and the European Central Bank's (ECB) move to slow the early rise in long-term borrowing costs.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 40.19 points, or 1.33 percent, to 3,053.89 points as of 11:20 a.m.
The KOSPI continued its bullish run after a 1.88 percent advance the previous session, helped by foreign buying.
Bio and tech led the KOSPI's gain, while bank and steel shares slumped on eased concerns of the U.S. bond yields hike.
Samsung Electronics added 0.73 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix gained 2.92 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor moved up 1.53 percent, with internet portal operator Naver climbing 2.14 percent. Leading chemical firm LG Chem rose 1.38 percent.
Pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics jumped 5.17 percent, and Celltrion hiked 1.88 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,130.8 won against the U.S. dollar, up 5.1 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)