Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
(4th LD) S. Korean e-commerce giant Coupang makes landmark U.S. debut at NYSE
WASHINGTON -- South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang Inc. made a splash in its landmark debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday at an initial public offering price of US$35 each.
The IPO price is higher than an earlier proposed range of $32 to $34.
(LEAD) S. Korea to extend current social distancing measures for 2 weeks: PM
SEOUL -- South Korea will extend its current social distancing measures for another two weeks, the prime minister said Friday, as sporadic COVID-19 cluster infections continue to pop up across the country.
"The government will extend the current distancing levels, which end March 14, for another two weeks," Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said during a regular COVID-19 response meeting in Seoul.
(3rd LD) New virus cases reach 3-week high; virus curbs to be extended
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases remained above 400 for the fourth consecutive day Friday, hitting a three-week high and prompting authorities to extend the current social distancing measures for two weeks.
The country reported 488 more COVID-19 cases, including 467 local infections, raising the total caseload to 94,686, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
(LEAD) No plan to deploy new anti-missile assets in S. Korea: USFK
SEOUL -- The U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Friday its commander's recent remark on a plan to build new missile defense capabilities on the Korean Peninsula does not involve the introduction of new equipment or units.
Gen. Robert Abrams said Wednesday that the United States will deploy two "specific" anti-ballistic missile capabilities in South Korea this year in addition to one that is already in place. His remarks raised speculation that the U.S. might be considering bringing in an additional Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system or other advanced anti-missile assets to the peninsula.
S. Korea's consumer price growth likely to pick up in Q2: official
SEOUL -- South Korea's vice finance minister said Friday that the growth of the country's consumer prices is likely to temporarily pick up in the second quarter, affected by hikes in food and oil prices.
First Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom said prices of crude oil, raw materials and grains are showing signs of rising amid a global economic recovery.
(News Focus) Korean excavator makers bask in strong sales in China, emerging markets
SEOUL -- South Korean excavator manufacturers are enjoying brisk sales in China and emerging markets this year on China's pump-priming policy to cope with the coronavirus pandemic and increased prices of raw materials.
Doosan Infracore Co. sold 1,754 units in China in February, rising more than three times from a year ago, while its smaller rival Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. sold 709 units, up more than five times over the cited period, according to a report provided by Lee Dong-heon and Lee Tae-hwan, analysts at Daeshin Securities Co.
(LEAD) Land minister says will take responsibility for LH employees' land speculation
SEOUL -- Land Minister Byun Chang-heum said Friday he will come up with measures to prevent employees at public developers from making speculative land purchases and could step down if his role falls behind public expectations.
Byun made the remark after a joint investigation team found that Korea Land and Housing Corp. (LH) employees allegedly bought land for speculation in two cities, south of Seoul, before it announced a major public housing development project.
S. Korea to expedite vaccinations under plan to inoculate 12 mln people by H1: PM
SEOUL -- South Korea will speed up and expand the scope of its public coronavirus vaccination program next month under a plan to complete inoculations of 12 million people by the first half of 2021, the prime minister said Friday.
"By the first half of the year, the government will work to complete the preliminary vaccine administrations of 12 million nationals," Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said during an interagency meeting on the country's public vaccine campaign that began last month.
