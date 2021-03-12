(News Focus) Moon gov't scrambles to contain real estate scandal amid nagging public rage over spiking home prices
SEOUL, March 12 (Yonhap) -- The Moon Jae-in administration and his ruling party are scrambling to keep a snowballing real estate scandal from inflaming public sentiment against Moon's housing policy and affecting the upcoming mayoral by-elections.
A sense of urgency has been spotted as Cheong Wa Dae, the government and the ruling Democratic Party took to addressing the scandal involving public officials -- a potentially explosive issue unfolding in the run-up to the Seoul and Busan mayoral elections slated for April 7 -- in an unusually prompt, rigorous manner.
The scandal originated at the state-run housing developer Korea Land and Housing Corp. (LH) in early March when more than a dozen officials at the firm were initially accused of buying swaths of land in what would later be designated as the site for a massive state-led housing development project, possibly using insider information.
The news has sparked public outrage at a time when housing prices continue to soar nationwide despite the government's efforts to cool them down.
A government probe team handling the case has identified a total of 20 LH employees accused of purchasing land in the Gwangmyeong-Siheung area for speculation in its extensive weeklong preliminary investigation into 14,319 employees of LH and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport. Suspicious land purchases by 14 municipal officials in the area were disclosed in separate probes.
Many see the scandal as serving as a potential game changer for the Moon Jae-in administration in its fourth year in office as well as the DP, now enjoying an overwhelming parliamentary majority.
A failure to contain the scandal could bring voters' sentiment already battered by skyrocketing housing prices under Moon to a boiling point ahead of the mayoral by-elections and the next presidential election a year later.
"Public trust in our (DP) government and the fate of (the Moon) administration depend on (the result of this scandal)," Rep. Yang Hyang-ja, a member of the DP's top council, wrote on her Facebook page on Sunday.
"Every institution available needs to be mobilized ... a probe that the public could deem too harsh should be conducted," she wrote.
On March 3, the day after the accusation was first raised by two civic groups -- the People's Solidarity for Participatory Democracy, and Minbyun, an association of progressive lawyers -- Moon ordered a far-reaching probe into the suspicions in an unusually prompt manner.
He instructed the government to scrutinize all land transactions made by employees of the LH, the land ministry and other relevant government institutions and their families not only in the two cities but also in five other zones in Incheon and Gyeonggi Province, where large-scale residential towns will be built by the government.
The government launched an interagency task force to carry out the investigation the following day, and a 770-strong special investigation team led by the police was later created to get to the bottom of the scandal.
In tune with Moon, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun denounced land speculation by public officials as an act of "betrayal against the public" and has continued to voice hard-line stances on the issue nearly on a daily basis.
Chung pledged to react sternly against public officials guilty of land speculation to the extent that the honor of them and their families is "completely ruined." Further stepping up the ante, he also formally declared a "war" against real estate crimes on Thursday.
In lock step, the DP has launched a far-reaching internal probe into all of its party lawmakers, their aides and party staff members and proposed a broader parliamentary investigation into all sitting lawmakers, including those from the main opposition party.
Ex-Startups Minister Park Young-sun, running on the DP's ticket for the upcoming Seoul mayoral election, also proposed an independent counsel probe into the LH scandal on Friday.
Experts, however, pointed out that the government's pledge of stern action against real estate crimes by public officials could ring hollow at a time when several DP lawmakers and their family members have been accused of speculative land purchases of their own.
The government has also come under heat after the interagency probe team announced a day earlier that it has identified only 20 LH employees suspected of land speculation, while the public views such speculative land investment using classified information as far more widespread in reality.
Many agree that the scandal has the potential to flip public opinion in favor of the opposition bloc in the lead up to the two high-profile elections.
The recent ascent in opinion polls of former prosecutor general Yoon Seok-youl and the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) has been widely seen as attesting to a possible shift in public opinion.
Yoon resigned as prosecutor general earlier this month in defiance of the Moon government's reform drive against the state prosecution service. He is widely seen as a potential presidential candidate for the opposition bloc, with one year left before the election, although he has not clarified whether he plans to enter politics.
DP's Seoul mayoral candidate Park, who will test the waters for the first time in the upcoming mayoral election, vowed to pour out all she has to eradicate any land speculation in the capital.
"This election is the one through which the chain of speculation and injustice should be clearly broken," Park said.
