Key developments on North Korea this week
16:00 March 12, 2021
SEOUL, March 12 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
March 9 -- U.S. Indo-Pacific commander says N. Korea poses 'serious' and 'immediate' threat to U.S. and allies
10 -- Top U.S. diplomat and defense chief will visit Seoul next week for a "two-plus-two" meeting with their South Korean counterparts
-- USFK commander says N. Korean threat persists amid continued pursuit of weapons
11 -- USFK says its plan to upgrade missile defense capabilities does not involve new equipment
