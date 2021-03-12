Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, March 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
S. Korea calls on N.K. to take 'wise, flexible' approach toward military exercise with U.S.
SEOUL, March 8 (Yonhap) -- The unification ministry urged North Korea to take a "wise and flexible" approach toward a springtime combined military exercise that South Korea and the United States kicked off in a scaled-back manner Monday.
North Korea has long demanded an end to the joint military drills between the two allies, denouncing them as a rehearsal for invasion. During a rare party congress in January, leader Kim Jong-un repeated such calls, citing it as a crucial matter to improve inter-Korean ties.
"As the combined exercises are being carried out in a flexible and scaled-back manner in both the size and type of drills, we will strive to support efforts for peace on the Korean Peninsula," Lee Jong-joo, the ministry's spokesperson, told a regular press briefing.
Ministry finalizes guidelines on leafleting ban to clarify scope of application
SEOUL, March 9 (Yonhap) -- The unification ministry on Tuesday announced finalized guidelines on a legislated ban on sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets into North Korea in an effort to ensure better interpretation of the law.
The amendment to the Development of Inter-Korean Relations Act, set to take effect later this month, has raised concerns that it could hurt freedom of expression and undercut efforts to send information into the reclusive North.
Concerns have also been raised that the law could prohibit the sending of leaflets or other items to the North from a third country, such as China, which the ministry has denied.
Ministry vows to keep close communication with int'l community on anti-Pyongyang leaflet ban
SEOUL, March 11 (Yonhap) -- The unification ministry on Thursday said it will continue to maintain close communication with the international community on a recently legislated ban on sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets into North Korea after a U.N special rapporteur voiced concerns over South Korea's decision, an official said.
Earlier, Special Rapporteur Tomas Ojea Quintana submitted a report to the U.N. Human Rights Council (UNHRC), expressing concern that the ban "limits many activities of escapees and civil society organizations" and that such limits "may not comply with" international human rights law.
"The government will put its utmost effort to ensure that the North Korean human rights situation is improved in cooperation with the U.N. and the international community, including the special rapporteur," a ministry official said.
Unification minister makes rare visit to wartime command bunker amid military exercise with U.S.
SEOUL, March 11 (Yonhap) -- Unification Minister Lee In-young recently made a rare visit to a hidden bunker serving as a wartime command center amid an ongoing springtime combined military exercise with the United States, a source said Thursday.
Lee visited the "B-1 bunker" in Seoul on Wednesday with Defense Minister Suh Wook to encourage soldiers, the source said. The bunker, under the control of the Army's Capital Defense Command, serves as a command center for South Korean forces in the event of an armed conflict with North Korea.
Lee's visit comes as South Korea and the U.S. kicked off on Monday a computer-simulated Combined Command Post Training (CCPT) that involves a "minimum level of troops" given the coronavirus situation.
