Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, March 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
S. Korea, U.S. kick off scaled-back combined exercise
SEOUL, March 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States on Monday kicked off a springtime combined military exercise in a scaled-back manner amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.
The computer-simulated Combined Command Post Training (CCPT), set to continue until March 18, involves a "minimum level of troops" compared with previous ones given the coronavirus situation, and no outdoor drills will take place, according to the military.
"The training is to maintain our joint readiness posture and to support diplomatic efforts for the denuclearization of and peace on the Korean Peninsula," a military official said. "Tough antivirus measures will be in place throughout the training period to protect our forces."
S. Korea considers joining Quad Plus to steer U.S. toward talks with N. Korea: policy adviser
WASHINGTON, March 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea may be considering joining a U.S.-led regional forum that it had previously shunned, in an effort to influence U.S. policy toward North Korea, a member of South Korea's presidential policy advisory group said.
Hwang Ji-hwan, a member of the president's commission on policy planning, said the Seoul government, just like the U.S. government, does not aim for a sudden or complete removal of sanctions on North Korea but to do so gradually through a process of diplomacy and negotiations toward denuclearization.
"Seoul is thus trying to coordinate and influence the Biden administration's North Korea policy review process. South Korea is aware that the new administration has a host of domestic and foreign policy priorities more important to Washington than North Korea," the international relations professor from the University of Seoul said in an op-ed published by U.S. magazine The Hill.
N. Korea poses 'serious' and 'immediate' threat to U.S., allies: Davidson
WASHINGTON, March 9 (Yonhap) -- North Korea poses a serious and most imminent threat to the United States and its allies in the Indo-Pacific region such as South Korea, the commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said Tuesday.
Adm. Phil Davidson also said the North continues to develop its nuclear and delivery systems designed to strike the U.S. homeland.
"North Korea poses a significant security risk to the United States and our partners in the Indo Pacific Region. The country has taken no meaningful steps toward denuclearization, despite promising signs of de-escalation in 2018, and it continues to advance its strategic weapons program," Davidson said in a statement submitted to the Senate Armed Services Committee prior to a Senate hearing.
Top U.S. diplomat, defense chief to visit Seoul next week
SEOUL/WASHINGTON, March 10 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will visit Seoul next week for a "two-plus-two" meeting with their South Korean counterparts, the foreign and defense ministries said Wednesday, as the allies seek coordination on North Korea's denuclearization and other issues.
Blinken and Austin are set to arrive on Wednesday after a trip to Japan as part of their first Asia swing since the Jan. 20 inauguration of President Joe Biden. A day later, they will attend the joint meeting with Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and Defense Minister Suh Wook.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a press briefing at the State Department in Washington on Feb. 26, 2021, in this photo released by the Associated Press. (Yonhap)
N. Korean threat persists amid continued pursuit of weapons: USFK commander
SEOUL/WASHINGTON, March 11 (Yonhap) -- North Korea continues to pose a serious threat to the United States and its ally South Korea as Pyongyang pursues a nuclear arsenal and other weapons of mass destruction, the commander of U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) has said.
Gen. Robert Abrams also said Wednesday that the U.S. troops in Korea stand ready to defend South Korea from any threat, noting that the U.S. will deploy two additional "specific" anti-ballistic missile capabilities in South Korea this year.
"There have been no intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) or nuclear tests since 2017, all to say that the chance of miscalculation or mistake continues to be low, and armistice conditions continue to remain steady," the USFK commander told the House Armed Services Committee in a statement submitted prior to a hearing on the U.S. defense posture in the Indo-Pacific region.
