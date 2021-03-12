Yonhap News Summary
(News Focus) Moon gov't scrambles to contain real estate scandal amid nagging public rage over spiking home prices
SEOUL, March 12 (Yonhap) -- The Moon Jae-in administration and his ruling party are scrambling to keep a snowballing real estate scandal from inflaming public sentiment against Moon's housing policy and affecting the upcoming mayoral by-elections.
A sense of urgency has been spotted as Cheong Wa Dae, the government and the ruling Democratic Party took to addressing the scandal involving public officials -- a potentially explosive issue unfolding in the run-up to the Seoul and Busan mayoral elections slated for April 7 -- in an unusually prompt, rigorous manner.
-----------------
(4th LD) New virus cases reach 3-week high; virus curbs to be extended
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases remained above 400 for the fourth consecutive day Friday, hitting a three-week high and prompting authorities to extend the current social distancing measures for two weeks.
The country reported 488 more COVID-19 cases, including 467 local infections, raising the total caseload to 94,686, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
Former U.S. nuke negotiator urges Seoul, Washington to refrain from large-scale military exercises
SEOUL -- A former U.S. nuclear negotiator on Friday called on South Korea and the United States to refrain from large-scale combined exercises and urged North Korea to avoid nuclear tests to achieve progress in denuclearization talks.
Robert Gallucci, known for his role in negotiating a landmark 1994 nuclear agreement with Pyongyang, made the remarks in an online forum hosted by the unification ministry.
-----------------
Small businesses air grievances over extended COVID-19 restrictions
SEOUL -- Small business owners in the capital area expressed frustration Friday after the government extended coronavirus restrictions for another two weeks, saying they could hardly remember a time when business was worse.
In cities ranging from Incheon and Osan to Uijeongbu, all located in the greater Seoul area, restaurants, coffee shops and a wide array of business establishments have been subject to curfews and bans on gatherings of more than four people, among other measures aimed at stopping the spread of the virus.
-----------------
(LEAD) BLACKPINK's Rose says songs for debut solo album 'R' came like fate
SEOUL -- Rose, the main vocalist of K-pop sensation BLACKPINK, said the two tracks for her first solo album "R" came like fate, explaining how she instantly fell in love with them.
The singer, the second member of the four-piece act to go solo, released the two-track album featuring songs "On the Ground" and "Gone" at 2 p.m. here.
-----------------
Ex-prosecutor Yoon surges to tie with Gov. Lee atop monthly opinion poll
SEOUL -- Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung and former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl were tied atop the list of potential candidates for next year's presidential election, a new poll showed Friday.
Yoon has soared in opinion surveys since he resigned on March 4 in protest of the ruling Democratic Party (DP)'s push to create a new investigative body that reduces the prosecution's power.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Land minister says will take responsibility for LH employees' land speculation
SEOUL -- Land Minister Byeon Chang-heum said Friday he will come up with measures to prevent employees at public developers from making speculative land purchases and could step down if his role falls behind public expectations.
Byeon made the remark after a joint investigation team found that Korea Land and Housing Corp. (LH) employees allegedly bought land for speculation in two cities, south of Seoul, before it announced a major public housing development project.
-----------------
-----------------
Seoul stocks up for 2nd day on U.S. stimulus, ECB intervention
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks gained for the second day Friday as investor sentiment was boosted by the passing of the US$1.9 trillion U.S. relief package and the European Central Bank's (ECB) move to slow the early rise in long-term borrowing costs. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 40.69 points, or 1.35 percent, to close at 3,054.39 points.
