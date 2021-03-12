S. Korea to host remaining group matches in delayed World Cup qualifying tournament
SEOUL, March 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will host group-round matches for the delayed Asian World Cup qualifying event in May, the continental football governing body said Friday.
In the announcement by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), South Korea was chosen as the centralized host for remaining Group H matches in the second round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying tournament.
China, Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Japan and the United Arab Emirates will stage the round-robin qualifiers for Group A-G, respectively, from May 31 to June 15.
There are five nations in each of the eight groups and the eight group winners and the four-best runners-up will advance to the third round.
The second round began in September 2019 and was supposed to resume in March 2020. But the schedule has been postponed multiple times due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
In Group H, South Korea, trying to qualify for their 10th consecutive World Cup, are vying for a ticket for the next round with North Korea, Turkmenistan, Lebanon and Sri Lanka.
They are now placed second after four matches behind Turkmenistan, who have already finished five.
