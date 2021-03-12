LH official found dead in apparent suicide amid land speculation scandal
SEOUL, March 12 (Yonhap) -- A senior official for the state housing developer was found dead in an apparent suicide Friday, police said, as allegations of land speculation by public servants rocked the nation.
The official of Korea Land and Housing Corp. (LH) was found bleeding by a passerby at a garden of an apartment building in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, according to the police. He was sent to a hospital but died.
He reportedly left a note saying he did "ill-advised" things during his time as chief of an LH office in North Jeolla Province.
"I am in agony. I am sorry to the nation," he wrote.
Police were trying to determine the exact cause of death, leaning toward the possibility he killed himself.
A day earlier, the government identified 20 LH officials suspected of buying land for speculation and referred them to the police for investigation.
The officials allegedly used insider information to make the purchases before the government designated the land as public housing development sites.
