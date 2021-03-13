Go to Contents
08:49 March 13, 2021

SEOUL, March 13 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 13.

Korean-language dailies
-- Gov't vows to cut cooperation with Myanmar's military, announces first sanctions (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Land Minister Byeon offers to resign, President Moon practically sacks him (Kookmin Daily)
-- Local government members' families turn out to have bought land before development plan announcement (Donga Ilbo)
-- President Moon accepts Byeon's resignation offer on condition that he finishes up basic housing supply measures (Segye Times)
-- High-ranking LH official kills himself, Cheong Wa Dae delays Byeon's resignation (Chosun Ilbo)
-- President Moon accepts Land Minister Byeon's resignation offer to root out 'ills of land speculation' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Life after March 11 disaster in Japan (Hankyoreh)
-- Land Minister Byeon offered limited stay, ordered to finish Feb. 4 land supply measures (Hankook Ilbo)
-- After Coupang, Market Kurly seeks IPO (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Suicide by LH official shocks nation, Byeon finally offers to resign (Korea Economic Daily)
