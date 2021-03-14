1960 -- The Liberal Party succeeds in arranging the reelection of President Rhee Syng-man in a rigged vote. Fake voters were created and vote counts were manipulated to extend Rhee's term. He had ruled the country since becoming South Korea's first president in 1948. The U.S.-educated leader, however, was forced to leave the country later that year after his government was toppled in a pro-democracy uprising. He died in Hawaii five years later.

