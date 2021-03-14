Mixed fortunes for S. Korean pitchers in MLB spring training
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, March 14 (Yonhap) -- It was a day of mixed fortunes for two South Korean left-handers in major league spring training, with one throwing a scoreless outing and the other getting sidelined with a back injury.
Yang Hyeon-jong of the Texas Rangers tossed two shutout innings in relief against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix on Saturday (local time). Yang took the mound in the bottom fifth in a 3-3 tie and made the score stand while striking out three and giving up one hit.
It was a nice bounce-back performance for the 33-year-old trying to break camp with the big league club; he had served up a home run in one inning of work against the Los Angeles Dodgers on March 7.
The biggest difference for Yang was his effective use of the curveball. Yang didn't throw it much during his time in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), but his Texas pitching coach, Doug Mathis, has said he would encourage Yang to offer it more often.
Yang was the only one of four Rangers' pitchers not to give up a run in a 4-4 tie.
Yang said afterward he's making progress in all aspects, be it getting accustomed to the new ball, his balance on the mound and his command.
"I didn't have such great velocity with my fastball, but catcher Drew Butera told me I still had solid movements with the pitch," Yang said. "He said I shouldn't worry too much about the velocity. And in the sixth inning, my slider and changeup worked really well,"
As for throwing more curveballs, Yang said, "I think I should keep throwing it more because I'll be facing more sluggers here than in Korea. I'll try to change speeds with my pitches."
Over in the National League on Saturday, Kim Kwang-hyun of the St. Louis Cardinals has been shut down with back stiffness he experienced during a recent bullpen session.
Manager Mike Shildt said it wasn't a huge setback and Kim's back has since started to loosen up. Still, the Cardinals will give the second-year left-hander enough time to recover, and no timeline has been set for his potential return.
Kim has made two spring training starts and has given up seven earned runs on 10 hits in three innings.
Kim had been lined up to be the Cardinals' No. 3 starter behind Jack Flaherty and Adam Wainwright. Their pitching staff is already decimated, with another starter, Miles Mikolas, hitting the shelf with a stiff right shoulder on Friday.
Kim is entering the final year of his two-year, US$8 million contract.
