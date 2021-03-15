(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on March 15)

Moon reportedly wants Byeon to quit later, sometime before the by-election campaign begins so that the minister can outline the details for a government-led project he announced Feb. 4 to build 836,000 homes around the country, including 320,000 in Seoul. But it would be better to sack Byeon immediately as he cannot carry out his duties anymore due to his loss of public trust. Replace him with a new minister who can reform the LH, prevent further speculation cases and regain public confidence in housing policies.

